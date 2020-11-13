Fresh auction of unsold properties of Dawood Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi

Fresh auction of unsold properties of Dawood, Mirchi

  • Nov 13 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 00:26 ist
Dawood Ibrahim file photo (PTI)

Unsold properties of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his former associate Iqbal Mirchi have been again put up for auction under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), an official said on Thursday.

The auction will take place on December 1 or 2, he said.

Recently six out of seven properties of Ibrahim which had been put up for auction were sold, while one remained unsold due to technical issues.

A plush flat in Mumbai's western suburbs which belonged to Mirchi (who died in 2013) also remained unsold.

Among Dawood's unsold properties is a plot in Lote village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

