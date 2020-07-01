From the Newsroom: A CRPF personnel, civilian killed in Kashmir militant attack and much more

From the Newsroom: CRPF officer, civilian killed in J&K

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 01 2020, 18:15 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP

In today's episode, A CRPF personnel and a civilian were killed in a militant attack in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, India and Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their respective custodies as per the provisions of a 2008 agreement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says that India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, Gold prices in India hit an all-time high and At least six workers killed following a boiler blast at the 2nd thermal power station of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited.

