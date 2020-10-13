From the Newsroom: CBI team visits Hathras crime spot; 3 Dalit sisters attacked with acid in UP

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, A CBI team visits the spot of Hathras crime; three minor sisters belonging to a Scheduled Caste attached with acid; Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be available in India by early-2021; Attorney General K K Venugopal says the comments made freely on print and electronic media on pending matters in an attempt to influence the judges and public perception was causing great damage to the institution; B Sriramulu rubbishes claims of rift between him and K Sudhakar; Congress corporator R Sampath Raj named as one of the accused in Bengaluru violence; A BJP leader demand that beef supply to Assam zoo be stopped immediately.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom— your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here are the top news of October 13, 2020:

A CBI team on Tuesday visited the spot in Hathras where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped on September 14, officials said.

The team called the victim's brother to identify the place and directed the local police to cordon off the crime scene, nearly a month after the woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by four men of the village.

The investigators are likely to return with forensic experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to carry out a detailed crime scene recreation, they said.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amid the nationwide outrage over the alleged gang rape and brutal murder of a Dalit teen in Hathras, three minor sisters, hailing from the same community, were attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district,

The sisters, aged 17, 12 and eight respectively, were sleeping on the second floor of their house in Paraspur area in the district, when someone threw acid on them around midnight on Monday.

One of the sisters, whose wedding had been fixed, suffered serious injuries on the face, chest and neck. The two other sisters suffered minor injuries, police said. All of them were admitted to the district hospital.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be available in India by early-2021 and it will come from more than one source, ANI reported the minister as saying at a meeting of Group of Ministers.

He also added that experts are formulating strategies to plan the rollout and distribution of the vaccine.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Tuesday said the comments made freely on print and electronic media on pending matters in an attempt to influence the judges and public perception was causing great damage to the institution.

The top law officer voiced serious concern over media trial in pending cases, while putting forth his arguments before a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar in a 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Central Crime Branch, probing the violence in Bengaluru over an 'inflammatory' social media post, has named former Mayor and sitting Congress corporator R Sampath Raj as one of the accused in the case, police said on Tuesday.

A top police officer investigating the case told PTI that Sampath was amongst those who had information about the violence and did not share it with the police.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appeared to have brokered peace between his Cabinet colleagues B Sriramulu and K Sudhakar after it was widely reported that the rift between the two widened following a reshuffle of portfolios.

Both Sriramulu and Sudhakar met Yediyurappa and a photo op followed.

Referring to Sudhakar as “brother” and “friend”, Sriramulu said: “He’s a doctor. The CM’s idea of making him minister for health and medical education was to usher in some reforms.”

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A young BJP leader in Assam and a few of his supporters blocked a vehicle carrying beef for carnivorous at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati on Monday with a demand that beef supply be stopped immediately as the Hindus worship the cows.

"Hindus worship the cows. Why can't the beef be replaced with any other meat for the animals in the zoo? They can give the sambar meat to the carnivorous," the leader, Satya Ranjan Borah said while leading the protesters

Borah, who has been making communally-sensitive statements ahead of Assembly elections slated next year, said that they would continue with the protests to stop slaughtering of cows for the consumption of animals in the state zoo.Recently, he demanded that Madrassas and the scholarship given to the Muslims be stopped.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is it today, From the Newsroom. Tune in tomorrow morning for our feature show, The Lead.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there! Also, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Do rate and review us.

If you liked this show, please share this podcast with your friends, family and on social media.

For latest news and top stories of the day, log on to www.deccanherald.com or visit the Deccan Herald app.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/deccanheraldnews