From The Newsroom: Gambhir feels Virat Kohli must step down as RCB captain; SBI chairman expects Indian economy to bounce back

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli must step down as RCB captain; Isro launches PSLV with the Earth observation EOS-01 and nine other foreign satellites; State Bank of India chief says economy expected to bounce back from the next fiscal; IISc-incubated startup developing Covid-19 vaccine which can be stored at higher temperatures and Democrat Joe Biden said he was going to win the US presidency.

Here are the top news of November 7, 2020:

Former India opener and two-time IPL champion skipper Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli's non-performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain should lead to his removal from the hot seat as it is now a question of accountability.

Known for his straight-talking, the hero of India's two World title triumphs made it clear that Kohli's name as a leader shouldn't be taken alongside the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who are IPL's most successful captains.

In its first space mission in nearly a year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) with the Earth observation EOS-01 and nine other foreign satellites.

This is the PSLV’s 51st mission.

The last time ISRO launched a satellite from Indian soil was on December 11, 2019, when the earth observation RISAT-2BR1 was placed in orbit. In January this year, the space agency had launched the GSAT-30 from French Guiana.

The country's economy, which has shown resilience to come out from a downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to bounce back from the next fiscal, State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Saturday.

There will be a "paradigm shift" which will lead to a more mature economy" with economic players learning to contain costs, he said.

A startup incubated in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is developing a Covid-19 vaccine that can be stored at 37 degrees Celsius, a development that could be a game-changer for India which lacks sufficient cold chain facilities.

“All (Covid-19) vaccine candidates in clinical trials currently require refrigerated temperatures of at least four degrees. Ours would not, in principle,” biophysicist Raghavan Varadarajan, who heads the startup Mynvax, told DH.

Democrat Joe Biden said he was going to win the US presidency as his lead grew over President Donald Trump in battleground states, although television networks held off from declaring him the victor as vote-counting continued.

"The numbers tell us ... it's a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race," Biden said late on Friday, adding that he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.

US President Donald Trump and some of his Republican supporters are testing out a rallying cry for his uphill fight to reverse the lead that Joe Biden holds in key battleground states: count all “legal” votes.