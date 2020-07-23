From the Newsroom: PM Modi busy building own image, alleges Rahul Gandhi

From the Newsroom: 'PM Modi busy building own image'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2020, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 19:45 ist

In today’s episode, The Supreme Court allows Rajasthan High Court to pronounce judgement on July 24 on a plea by CM Sachin Pilot against a disqualification notice, Flipkart Group announces launch of Flipkart Wholesale,  Rahul Gandhi alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy building his own image and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah releases documents to support his claims of corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment and supplies.

DH Podcast
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Siddaramaiah

