From The Newsroom: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail; 2 women win Nobel prize for Chemistry

Here are the top stories of October 7, 2020:

Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors".

Charpentier, 51, and Doudna, 56, are just the sixth and seventh women to receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The CRISPR/Cas9 tool has already contributed to significant gains in crop resilience, altering their genetic code to better withstand drought and pests.

The technology has also led to innovative cancer treatments, and many experts hope it could one day make inherited diseases curable through gene manipulation.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor-model Rhea Chakraborty – the live-in partner of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The bail was granted to her on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

"Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in a police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai," the court said.

The bench has also allowed the bail applications of Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic helps Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. However, the bench has rejected the bail applications of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Abdel Basith Parihar.

Amazon has joined hands with the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’ (IRCTC) to offer the facility to book reserved train tickets to customers on its e-commerce mobile app.

The new service is already live in India. Users can find the new 'trains' option in the Amazon Pay tab. As part of the launch offer, the company has waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges for a limited time.

A Chinese experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences was shown to be safe in an early-stage clinical trial, researchers said.

In a Phase 1 trial of 191 healthy participants aged between 18 and 59, vaccination with the group's experimental shot showed no severe adverse reactions, its researchers said on Tuesday in a paper posted on medRxiv preprint server ahead of peer review.

The most common adverse reactions reported by the trial participants were mild pain, slight fatigue and redness, itching and swelling at the injection site.

As part of checking the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday there is a general view that the Dasara festival should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills this year. According to him, a panel of technical experts will formulate the action plan on behalf of the district administration for the 'State festival'.

The action plan will be finalised after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said.

Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn was branded a criminal organisation Wednesday, its leaders facing heavy sentences in one of the most important trials in the country's political history.

The judgment came as police and anti-fascist demonstrators clashed outside the courthouse, on the sidelines of a large protest of some 15,000 people.