Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel rate hikes add to common man's woes

Fuel price rise continues to add to common man's woes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 31 2022, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 07:58 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Petrol, Diesel prices were hiked yet again by 80 paise. This is the 9th price hike in 10 days after a four-month hiatus in price revision.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre against Rs 101.01 per litre previously, while diesel costs Rs 93.07 per litre from Rs 92.27 per litre previously, as per a price notification. 

