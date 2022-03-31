Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel rate hikes add to common man's woes

Petrol, Diesel prices were hiked yet again by 80 paise. This is the 9th price hike in 10 days after a four-month hiatus in price revision.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre against Rs 101.01 per litre previously, while diesel costs Rs 93.07 per litre from Rs 92.27 per litre previously, as per a price notification.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos: