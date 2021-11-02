Fuel on fire! Petrol, diesel rates burn a hole in pocket

Petrol and diesel prices continued to burn a hole in the pocket of consumers as fuel rates were hiked for the seventh consecutive day by 35 paise.
A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 110.04, while a litre of diesel is worth Rs 98.42. In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is worth Rs 115.85 per litre and diesel Rs 106.62 per litre.
Similarly, in Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 110.49, while diesel is worth Rs 101.56 per litre. People in Chennai must now shell out Rs 106.66 for a litre of petrol and Rs 102.59 for a litre of diesel.
Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube