Fuel on fire! Petrol, diesel rates burn a hole in pocket

Petrol and diesel prices continued to burn a hole in the pocket of consumers as fuel rates were hiked for the seventh consecutive day by 35 paise.

A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 110.04, while a litre of diesel is worth Rs 98.42. In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is worth Rs 115.85 per litre and diesel Rs 106.62 per litre.

Similarly, in Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 110.49, while diesel is worth Rs 101.56 per litre. People in Chennai must now shell out Rs 106.66 for a litre of petrol and Rs 102.59 for a litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Check out latest DH videos here