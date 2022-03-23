Fuel price hike protests hit Parliament proceedings

As the fuel prices rose for the second consecutive day, the Opposition on Wednesday stepped up their protest inside and outside Parliament against the decision with the Congress holding a protest near Gandhi Statue in Parliament House complex.

The Zero Hour was washed out in Rajya Sabha while Lok Sabha witnessed a 20-minute adjournment following Opposition MPs raising their decibel levels over the decision to raise 80 paise per litre for both petrol and diesel for the second consecutive day.

In Lok Sabha, Congress president Sonia Gandhi marshalled her party MPs as well led from the front instructing other Opposition party MPs to refrain from participating in the Question Hour.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Check rates in your city

When National Conference (NC) MP Hasnain Masoodi was called to ask a supplementary question to a question listed against his name, Sonia was seen instructing him to sit down. She prompted Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer to raise the issue of petroleum prices when he was called to ask his question.

As the Question Hour began, MPs from Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties rushed to the Well of the House, raising slogans while TRS, BSP and SP MPs joined the protest but remained on their seats. As the din continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for around 20 minutes till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha too witnessed protests during Zero Hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed notices by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Shaktisinh Gohil and Syed Nasir Hussain (Congress), Ramgopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party) and Binoy Viswam (CPI), saying the issue can be taken up during a discussion on demands for grants. As MPs protested Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi leads Opposition protest against rising fuel prices in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs held a protest near Gandhi Statue before the House began. Speaking to reporters, Kharge alleged that there is a conspiracy to loot Rs 10,000 crore.

Venugopal said people are getting relief only during the time of elections. "Actually, it is cheating to the people of the country also. Covid-19 related issues are everywhere in the country. People are in a very difficult situation and prices of all commodities are also going up, therefore, a responsible government has to give relief to the people. Instead of giving relief to the people, they are looting the people," he said.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government has been hiking up the prices of petroleum products in such a manner that it has become a herculean task for the common people to consume petroleum products.

"However, it is an absolute necessity for common people. Taking advantage of the necessity of the common people, the government has been relentlessly imposing excise duty and other taxes on the common people. Prices of petrol and diesel will simply add fuel to the fire, fire here means inflation," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: