Dutch woman attacked by hotel staff, man comes to aid

Goa man draws praise for rescuing Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed Eurica Dias for his selfless action and said it indicated that locals in the coastal state are basically helpful

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2023, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 18:05 ist
The man had rushed to help the tourist who was attacked by a hotel staffer with a knife in the intervening night of March 29 and 30. Credit: iStock Images

The 42-year-old man who came to the rescue of a woman tourist from Netherlands attacked by a hotel staffer in Goa has drawn praise from all quarters for his brave act.

Talking to reporters, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed Eurica Dias for his selfless action and said it indicated that locals in the coastal state are basically helpful. The minister said he will meet the injured Dutch tourist and her rescuer, who are both undergoing treatment at a hospital, following the attack that took place at Pernem in North Goa.

Dias had rushed to help the tourist who was attacked by a hotel staffer with a knife in the intervening night of March 29 and 30. Khaunte also praised the quick response of the police team led by Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan who apprehended the accused within an hour after the complaint was filed.

The woman in her complaint had claimed that an unknown man aged between 25 to 30 years trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises. As she started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her. When a local man came to her rescue, the intruder ran away. He then returned carrying a knife and attacked her and her rescuer before fleeing, the complainant said.

The police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, amongst others. During the investigation, Pernem police identified the accused and he was arrested. Further probe is on.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
tourists
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

 