Two men arrested for 'murder' of BJP leader Phogat

Goa police arrest two men for 'murder' of BJP leader Sonali Phogat

The two, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, are said to be associates of Phogat

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 25 2022, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 19:23 ist

The Goa police on Thursday arrested two persons and charged them with murder in connection with the death of Haryana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, an official said.

The two, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, are said to be associates of Phogat (42), who was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told PTI that both the accused have been arrested under murder charge. “The Anjuna police have arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi in connection with the murder,” he said.

Both the accused were named by Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka in his complaint filed with the Anjuna police on Wednesday. Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22. A post-mortem report has mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on the BJP leader's body.

