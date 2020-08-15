Google Doodle commemorates India's 74th Independence Day

Google marked the 74th Independence Day of India with a Doodle artwork representing its rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years.

Illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar, today's Google Doodle features several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the versatile double-reeded shehnai, tutari, dhol, veena, bansuri and sarangi.

"The musical diversity represented by this unique collection (of instruments) reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today," notes Google.

Google also unveiled a unique re-creation of the national anthem of India. In a one-of-a-kind AI-powered musical experiment, between August 1-10, in collaboration with Prasar Bharati and Virtual Bharat, Google invited users from across India to sing the national anthem and used it to create a resounding version of the national anthem sung by the citizens of India.

Independence Day is a matter of pride for every citizen, and for Sachin Ghanekar as an artist, it signifies the freedom to express your ideas, views, thoughts and opinions. Sharing his thoughts behind the making of the Doodle, Ghanekar told Google that his inspiration was the diversity of India.

"This rich cultural fabric meticulously woven together always amazes me. I hope this Doodle reminds people of our rich heritage and how privileged we are to be a part of it. For the execution of the Doodle, I included various musical instruments, drawing inspiration from various Indian art forms like Kalamkari, Madhubani, Warli, Gond, Phad, and Pichwai to bring this idea to life," he said.