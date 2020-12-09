Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

Government approves PM WANI scheme to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 09 2020, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 16:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The government has approved a framework for the proliferation of public Wi-Fi networks through PM WANI scheme, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI) would unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country, Prasad said.

This would entail a complete framework involving multiple elements -- Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregators and app providers.

"No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the PDOs, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres," Prasad told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has also approved the laying of undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep, he said.

