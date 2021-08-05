Government has no plan at present to block any social media platform: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Centre has no plans at present to block any social media platform in the country, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government regularly interacts with social media companies on matters including accountability of such platforms and safety of users, and there are no plans at present to block any social media platform in the country, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

While some users do misuse social media platforms to create hate and ill-will among people of the country, the government receives various grievances from users about hate content on social media platforms and responds to them in an appropriate way, he said.

"Indian democracy has its bedrock in its Constitution and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights for every citizen. No social media platform or any other intermediary can destroy our democracy," Chandrasekhar emphasised.

He stated that under the provision of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government blocks malicious online content, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or to maintain public order.

To another question on whether the government proposes to regularise social media in the country, Chandrasekhar said "Government policies are aimed to ensure free, fair, open and trusted Internet and intermediaries are allowed to operate in the country as long as they follow applicable laws including Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and Rules."