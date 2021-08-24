Cooperation ministry: Abhay Singh appointed joint secy

Govt appoints Abhay Kumar Singh as joint secy in newly created Ministry of Cooperation

Singh has been appointed as joint secretary in the ministry for a combined tenure of seven years against the newly created post

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2021, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 01:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Abhay Kumar Singh has been appointed as joint secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation which was recently formed with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Singh, a 2004-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has been appointed as joint secretary in the ministry for a combined tenure of seven years against the newly created post.

The appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the order by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Among other appointments, Vijaya Lakshmi Nadendla, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, and Priya Ranjan, a 1998-batch Indian Forest Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre, have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Pramod Kumar Meherda, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been appointed as managing director in National Food Security Mission (NFSM) under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with additional charge of the post of secretary, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

Kavita Garg, a 1999-batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer has been named as joint secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH. 

Ministry of Cooperation
IAS

