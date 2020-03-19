Will make efforts to take kabaddi to Olympics: Rijiju

Govt will make efforts to take kabaddi to Olympics: Rijiju

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 18:16 ist

The government will make efforts to take indigenous sport kabaddi to the Olympics, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

"A total of 2,880 athletes have been selected under Khelo India scheme for further training to excel in various national/international competitions," he told Lok Sabha.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports said kabaddi is an indigenous sport and that the government would make efforts to take it to the Olympics.

Under the schemes, promising sports persons and teams identified are provided support of modern sports science and exposure abroad under experts of respective disciplines, among others, he said.

"Sports being a state subject, the responsibility of promotion of sports, including identification of young talent and its nurturing, rests with state governments," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Olympics
kabaddi
Kiren Rijiju
Lok Sabha
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 