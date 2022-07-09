Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari

Petrol will vanish from India after 5 years: Gadkari

Cars and scooters will either be on green hydrogen, ethonal flex fuel, CNG or LNG, he said

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jul 09 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 15:33 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI file photo

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the need for the use of petrol in vehicles in the country after five years.

He made the statement in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, where he was conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth.

During his speech, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways made a strong pitch for the use of green hydrogen, ethonal and other green fuels. "With full faith I want to say that petrol will vanish from the country after five years. Your cars and scooters will either be on green hydrogen, ethonal flex fuel, CNG or LNG," he said.

Gadkari also made an appeal to the agriculture researchers and experts to work on increasing the agricultural growth from 12 per cent to 20 per cent in the next five years. The farmers in Maharashtra are very talented, he said while emphasising the need to guide and train them with new research and technology.

India News
Petrol
Nitin Gadkari

