Gujarat gasps for oxygen: Needs 1,500 MT oxygen per day but gets 975 MT

Gujarat is getting only 975 metric tons (MT) medical oxygen for its coronavirus infected patients from the central government, which is monitoring and allocating medical oxygen to states, against the demand of 1000 MT.

Ten days ago, the state government had shot off a letter to the central government seeking 1500 MT oxygen supply shortly in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The demand is yet to be materialised.

The data reveals how the state is gasping for medical oxygen supply across the hospitals where, according to various reports, patients have been dying due to lack of oxygen.

The data was shared by the state government in an affidavit filed in Gujarat High Court on Monday in response to a suo moto public interest litigation. It said that out of a total of 1.21 lakh active coronavirus cases, as of Monday, nearly 42 per cent of them, over 52,000 patients, are on oxygen support.

The cases include patients in ICU with ventilators, patients who are on ventilators without ICU and patients who are on oxygen support of different forms such as cannula, mask, BIPEP, among others. The affidavit stated that till April 24, the total consumption of medical oxygen in all hospitals in the state was 1,000 metric tons. On April 23, 1,000 MT oxygen got consumed against the production of 1,000 MT.

The demand is increasing with every passing day in view of the daily rise in Covid-19 cases by four to six per cent, the affidavit has stated.

In a letter dated April 16, addressed to Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary to government of India, department of promotion of industry and internal trade, Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukin has written, "A total of eight manufacturers are currently manufacturing 1,100 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in the state... However, the current Covid-19 situation has warranted an increase in the oxygen demand that is unprecedented. Apart from meeting the requirements of the state, Gujarat is also supplying around 100 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to the neighbouring states (like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh). Looking at the current demand and supply forecast, the state will require approximately 1,500 metric tonnes of medial oxygen shortly...."

The affidavit, filed by principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi, stated, "With this wave of Covid, the state has seen a drastic rise in demand for medical oxygen. While consumption of medical oxygen was 58 tons on 15.03.2021 it increased to 155 tons on 01.04.2021 and since then has been increasing derity 8-9% on average."

The affidavit claims that the government had "anticipated well in advance the need for medical oxygen and strengthened the production facilities."

"The State has created a mechanism for dynamically projecting need of medical oxygen for next week and is sharing information with government of India so that future shortfall can be organised from other states or from the planned import of oxygen by government of India. Given the constraint of medical oxygen across the country, the state government is working on oxygen use optimisation," the affidavit added.