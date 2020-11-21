Gujarat records highest single-day Covid-19 spike

Gujarat records highest single-day Covid-19 spike since pandemic broke out

The number of beds for critical patients in designated Covid-19 hospitals in Ahmedabad city are almost full

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 20:51 ist
A general view of a deserted road is pictured after a curfew was imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,515 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic broke out earlier this year, taking the state's total to 1,95,917. Nine deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total casualties to 3,846.

Ahmedabad city, under complete curfew till Monday 6 AM, reported 354 new cases, the highest single-day figure. The data released by the state government stated that the number of active cases in the state stood at 13,285, out of which 95 were on ventilator while others were stable. The note also stated that nearly 4.86 lakh people were under home isolation across the state.

According to sources, the number of beds for critical patients in designated Covid-19 hospitals in Ahmedabad city are almost full, forcing the government to shift emergency cases to nearby districts, including Anand. The city has over 7,000 beds in both private as well as government-run hospitals.

Meanwhile, with the surge in covid-19 infection, three other cities - Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot - are observing night curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM everyday till further orders.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 