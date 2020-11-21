Gujarat records highest single-day Covid-19 spike since pandemic broke out

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,515 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic broke out earlier this year, taking the state's total to 1,95,917. Nine deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total casualties to 3,846.

Ahmedabad city, under complete curfew till Monday 6 AM, reported 354 new cases, the highest single-day figure. The data released by the state government stated that the number of active cases in the state stood at 13,285, out of which 95 were on ventilator while others were stable. The note also stated that nearly 4.86 lakh people were under home isolation across the state.

According to sources, the number of beds for critical patients in designated Covid-19 hospitals in Ahmedabad city are almost full, forcing the government to shift emergency cases to nearby districts, including Anand. The city has over 7,000 beds in both private as well as government-run hospitals.

Meanwhile, with the surge in covid-19 infection, three other cities - Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot - are observing night curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM everyday till further orders.