HAL’s light utility helicopter completes hot and high altitude trials in Himalayas

The indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) demonstrated its high-altitude capabilities in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayas recently for about 10 days, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said on Wednesday.

The company said that a comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh, which is 3,300 metres above mean sea level, in temperatures up to +320C (international standard atmosphere) which included envelope expansion, performance and flying qualities.

The helicopter took off from Leh and demonstrated its hot and high hover performance at the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) Advanced Landing Ground (ALG), which is situated at an altitude of 5,000 metres above mean sea level.

“The helicopter also demonstrated its payload capability in Siachen glacier high altitude. During the trials, pilots landed the helicopter at the highest helipads of Amar and Sonam,” HAL said.



R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, said that the Army version of LUH is now ready for Initial Operational Clearance. According to Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering and R&D), HAL, the performance of the helicopter and its systems are satisfactory fulfilling the requirements of the users.



The flights were carried out by a composite trial team comprising HAL pilots: Wing Commander (Retired) Unni Pillai, Wing Commander (Retired) Anil Bhambani, Group Captain (Retired) Pupinder Singh. Also involved were serving Indian Air Force pilots, Group Captain V Panwar, Group Captain R Dubey and Squadron Leader Joshi, plus Lt Colonels R Grewal and Pawan from the Indian Army).

“Representatives from certification authority witnessed the trials,” HAL added.



The Initial Operational Clearance for basic Light Utility Helicopter was accorded by CEMILAC for Indian Air Force variant on February 7, 2020 during DefExpo 2020 at Lucknow in the presence of Defence Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.