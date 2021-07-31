Harish Rawat shares pictures on Facebook of BJP leaders wearing skullcap

Harish Rawat shares photos of BJP leaders in skullcaps

Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday shared on Facebook pictures of BJP stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani wearing skullcaps, and dared the party to add the prefix of 'maulana' to their names as it had done with him earlier.

In a post accompanying the pictures, the Congress leader said when he wore a skullcap at a dargah, the BJP took those pictures to "every household and gave him the name maulana Harish Rawat".

Requesting his "BJP friends" to look at the pictures in which top BJP leaders like Vajpayee, Advani and Rajnath Singh are seen wearing skullcaps, Rawat asked them whether they had the guts to use the prefix of "maulana" for their leaders too.

In his post, Rawat claimed that there is also a picture of BJP's "Hindutva icon" Narendra Modi and asked the party whether it would dare to address him too like that.

However, the picture of Modi could not be found among the photos uploaded by the Congress leader. 

