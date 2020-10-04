Hathras 'gang rape' and murder case acquires caste hue

The alleged 'gang-rape' and brutal murder of an SC teen in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has acquired caste hue with the upper caste 'thakurs' alleging an attempt to 'implicate' youths from their community in the matter and holding 'panchayats' to discuss their future course of action.

The incident, which triggered nationwide outrage, not only pitted the 'thakurs' against the 'valmikis' (an SC community) but also divided the local BJP leadership along caste lines.

Local intelligence reports have apprehended that the matter may trigger caste clashes if urgent action was not taken.

A series of 'panchayats' of the 'Thakur' community were held at several villages near the victim's native village in the district, where the speakers accused the officials of working under the pressure of the media and implicating innocents in the incident.

''All the four youths, who have been arrested, are innocent...the victim's family has been changing their statements....the media is doing false reporting for TRP...the administration is under pressure,'' said former BJP legislator Rajveer Singh, a 'Thakur' himself.

Nishant Chauhan, a youth leader of the 'Thakur' community, said that they would not tolerate any attempt to implicate 'innocents' in the matter and would take to streets if needed.

Dozens of 'thakur' community members held a demonstration just outside the victim's village to protest the arrest of the four accused in the case.

The father of one of the accused alleged that a 'powerful' BJP leader, who hailed from 'Valmiki' community, had exerted pressure on the victim's family to name the 'thakurs' in the case.

One of the members of the victim's family said that they were 'scared' after the panchayat.

According to the sources, tension prevailed in the nearby 'thakur' dominated villages. Security personnel have been deployed to counter any possible flare-up.