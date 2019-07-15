HC grants protection to UP MLA's daughter, her husband

BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar, who allege that they fear for their lives for marrying outside their castes, were attacked inside the High Court complex on Monday minutes after they were given protection.

The couple were roughed up by some lawyers as soon as they stepped out of the courtroom after the hearing, eyewitnesses said.

Justice Siddharth Verma granted protection to Sakshi and Ajitesh who had asked for security contending that there is a threat to their life from Mishra who is unhappy with the marriage as Shakshi is a Brahmin and Ajitesh a Dalit by caste.

The couple had prayed that police or Mishra should not disturb them in their peaceful living as they were adults and had got married according to their free will.

Meanwhile, another couple was allegedly abducted from outside the court premises, leading to a high drama in the area with people thinking that it was Sakshi and Ajitesh.

Later, Senior Superintendent of Police of Allahabad, Atul Sharma said the couple has been rescued from Fatehpur district and are being questioned.