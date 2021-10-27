Lalu can get me shot, says Nitish Kumar

He can get me shot, says Nitish Kumar in response to Lalu's 'visarjan' remark

The RJD boss is scheduled to campaign for RJD candidates in the constituencies on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Oct 27 2021, 03:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 03:05 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

After RJD president Lalu Prasad commented that he will ensure 'visarjan' (immersion) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the October 30 by-elections, the JD(U) leader retorted that the former can get him shot but cannot do anything else.

The war of words between the two leaders started a couple of days after Prasad reached Patna after a gap of three years and said he will campaign for the by-polls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats.

"I will ensure the 'visarjan' of Nitish Kumar and the NDA in the state," Prasad said about the chief minister, his arch-rival whose JD(U) seeks to retain the two seats.

The RJD boss is scheduled to campaign for RJD candidates in the constituencies on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on Prasad's remark, Kumar said, "If he wants, he can get me shot. He cannot do anything else... People have not forgotten the jungle raj in the state during his tenure. Let him say whatever he is saying. The NDA is winning both the seats."

The RJD which has the largest number of MLAs in the 243-strong assembly has been claiming that it will wrest the two seats from the ruling NDA and trigger a “khela” (upheaval) in the state's politics.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

lalu prasad
Bihar
India News
Indian Politics
Nitish Kumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 