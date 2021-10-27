He can get me shot, says Nitish Kumar in response to Lalu's 'visarjan' remark

After RJD president Lalu Prasad commented that he will ensure 'visarjan' (immersion) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the October 30 by-elections, the JD(U) leader retorted that the former can get him shot but cannot do anything else.

The war of words between the two leaders started a couple of days after Prasad reached Patna after a gap of three years and said he will campaign for the by-polls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats.

"I will ensure the 'visarjan' of Nitish Kumar and the NDA in the state," Prasad said about the chief minister, his arch-rival whose JD(U) seeks to retain the two seats.

The RJD boss is scheduled to campaign for RJD candidates in the constituencies on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on Prasad's remark, Kumar said, "If he wants, he can get me shot. He cannot do anything else... People have not forgotten the jungle raj in the state during his tenure. Let him say whatever he is saying. The NDA is winning both the seats."

The RJD which has the largest number of MLAs in the 243-strong assembly has been claiming that it will wrest the two seats from the ruling NDA and trigger a “khela” (upheaval) in the state's politics.

