Here's how you can check ICSE, ISC results

The results of ICSE and ISC Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2021 have been released.

The results are available on the website as well as through SMS.

Rechecking of marks will not be applicable this year since the students were awarded imputed marks, CISCE Chief Secy Gerry Arathoon said in a statement.

The board had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the second wave of Covid-19.

The result have been announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

How to check the results

1. Go to the CISCE website

2. Fill the UID number.

3. Fill the index number.

4. Enter the capcha mentioned.

5. Click on "show result".

