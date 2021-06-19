Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of Milkha Singh

The 91-year-old sports icon died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19

  Jun 19 2021, 15:27 ist
  Jun 19 2021, 16:18 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh and said the country will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports.

"India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers," Shah tweeted.

