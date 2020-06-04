Humane depiction of common man was Basu Da's strength: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief over the death of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee and said humane depiction of the urban common man was the strength of his movies.

Chatterjee, known for his relatable, light as souffl brand of cinema with films such as "Rajnigandha" and "Chitchor, died on Thursday following age related health issues.

The 93-year-old filmmaker died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence.

Expressing grief, Pawar in a tweet said, "Saddened to know about the demise of legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. The strength of Basu Da's film was a humane depiction of urban common man. My condolences to the family members."

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh also expressed his condolences and hailed Chatterjee for presenting realistic and light-hearted cinema about the middle-class and its struggles".

NCP MP Supriya Sule also paid tributes to Chatterjee.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Basu Chatterjee - Veteran Filmmaker. My thoughts and prayers with his family. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He Rest in Peace. #BasuChatterjee," Sule tweeted.