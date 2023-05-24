Uma Harithi ranks 3rd in UPSC in her 5th attempt

'I failed so many times', Uma Harithi ranks 3rd in UPSC in her 5th attempt

In terms of preparation, Harathi urged aspirants to read as much as needed and practice a lot as it is a competitive exam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 18:19 ist
UPSC civil services exam 2022 3rd topper Uma Harathi celebrates with her family, Narayanpet district, Tuesday, may 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Third ranker in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Uma Harathi N has become an inspiration for people preparing for one of the toughest exams to crack. The engineering graduate from Telangana cleared her civil services exam in the 5th attempt with flying colours. 

For the aspirants she had only one mantra to share, “It’s okay to fail. I failed so many times. Just be proud of yourself.”

Read | Bengaluru girl secures 55th rank in UPSC; tops state

Hailing from Nalgonda district of Telangana, Uma is daughter of Superintendent of Police of Narayanpet, N Venkateshwarlu. A graduate (B Tech) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad, she stood third in the rank with anthropology as her optional subject. She had first selected geography as the subject but later changed into anthropology.

She is among the women who have attained the top four positions. 

Speaking to NDTV, she said  "This was my fifth attempt. This has been a long process and it was not easy. But it was a great journey. I learnt from my mistakes and discovered myself.”

Uma advised students who think of killing themselves over failure in exams not to get demotivated. "Take motivation from wherever you get. If my story is of any help, use it. I have been studying for the last five years. I have seen many failures in the process. My parents believed in me and I continued my studies, which is my duty and I saw the result."

In terms of preparation, Harathi urged aspirants to read as much as needed and practice a lot as it is a competitive exam. She also suggested that they come up with their own strategy and most importantly stick with it. 

“Without sincerity and discipline, you can't crack UPSC no matter how intelligent you are,” she said. 

The police officer's daughter also revealed that she did not expect the third rank. "I was hoping to get some rank but did not expect the third rank," she said.

(With agency inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UPSC
Telangana
India News
Civil Services Examination

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

 