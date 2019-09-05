I had an Aircel sim though: Karti Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was granted protection from arrest in the 2006 Aircel-Maxis case by a special CBI court earlier in the day.

His son, and Sivaganga MP, Karti Chidambaram tweeted saying, "We win some too :)"

We win some too :) https://t.co/Z5KJyvn5NV — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 5, 2019

Karti Chidambaram, replying to a tweet, said, "As I have been saying it’s a non case. Been dragged into only due to political vendetta. I have no connection to Aircel Maxis or to FIPB. I had an Aircel sim though :) and in time this INX bogey will also be slayed."

"This bogey of FIPB to which I have no connection none whatsoever, 23:3:18 J RG Garg DHC, and the ghosts of INX/Aircel Maxis, again no connection, the fable of phantom global properties/shell cos/ bank accounts will all be laid to rest," he said in a tweet.

Another tweet quoting the Solicitor General during a court session on Chidambaram influencing sovereign governments said -- "rather that he’ll influence banks in other countries", for which Karti replied, "Oh wow! How will we influence foreign banks which have to respond to queries from their statutory or regulatory authorities which are mandated to reply to the LRs send by GOI through diplomatic protocols? Never knew we had this clout! :)"

On Tuesday, Kati had tweeted a video of P Chidambaram emerging out of the courthouse after a Delhi court extended his CBI custody by 2 days and media persons could be heard asking him about his 15-day CBI custody. The former finance minister had responded by saying -- " Five per cent. Do you know what five per cent is?" -- referring to the current GDP levels of India.

⁦@PChidambaram_IN⁩ on the state of the economy. pic.twitter.com/NT8LGmhFRY — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2019

P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail on Thursday in the INX Media case. The Supreme Court had, earlier in the day, dismissed the former finance minister's anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED, challenging the Delhi High Court verdict on August 20.

The FIR was lodged on May 15, 2017 by the CBI claiming irregularities in the FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. The ED lodged a money laundering case later in 2017.