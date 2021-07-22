I-T Dept raids premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar

I-T Dept raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2021, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 10:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and some other locations in the country.

While there was no official word from the department or its policy-making body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter that tax officials "are present" at half-a-dozen premises of the group, including at its office at Press Complex in state capital Bhopal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Digvijaya Singh
Income Tax Department
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage'

DH Toon | 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage'

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

100-yr-old Argentine writes notes on Messi's goals

100-yr-old Argentine writes notes on Messi's goals

In Pics | Countries without armed forces

In Pics | Countries without armed forces

In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

 