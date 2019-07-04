IBPS RRBs exam in 13 regional languages from this year

Examination for recruitment to the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will be conducted in thirteen regional languages in addition to English and Hindi from this year, the Government announced on Thursday.

“The 13 regional languages are Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a statement.

In addition to English and Hindi, the candidate will have the option of choosing the regional language of the state they have opted for as the medium of examination.

“This change shall be implemented from the Mains examination of CRP RRB-VIII 8 in 2019 onwards,” she announced.

The decision to conduct the examination in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, was taken following demands from various quarters. The Karnataka government also recently requested the exam be held in a regional language.

Before 2014, the RRBs recruitment examinations were held in all 13 regional languages. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) modified the recruitment rules in 2014 and began conducting the examination in Hindi and English languages only.

“In the present system, candidates educated in local languages are at a disadvantage due to the medium of examination. The functioning of the RRBs is State specific and rural-focussed. Therefore, the knowledge of the local language of that particular State or region would help a candidate in performing his duties effectively,” Sitharaman stated in the Lok Sabha.

She also told the House that various references and representations came from various quarters, which suggested that the recruitment examination for RRBs be held in regional languages.

“Thus with a view to provide a level playing field and expand employment possibilities for the local youth, it has been decided that the examination for direct recruitment of officers (Scale 1) and office assistant multi-purpose in the RRBs will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi,” she said.