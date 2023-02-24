In a first, Indian submarine INS Sindhukesari docks in Indonesia

In a first, Indian submarine docks in Indonesia

The 3,000-tonne conventional diesel-electric submarine INS Sindhukesari has become the first Indian submarine to dock in Jakarta

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 24 2023, 20:51 ist
  updated: Feb 25 2023, 06:33 ist
Indonesia is one of the countries that are in a maritime dispute with China in the contentious South China Sea. Credit: Twitter/ @_TNIAL_

In a first, an Indian submarine docked in Indonesia on Wednesday in an attempt to strengthen bilateral relations as part of diplomatic-military outreach to ASEAN countries.

“To strengthen the bilateral relations, the Indonesian Navy warmly welcomes the arrival of the Indian submarine INS Shindukesari in Jakarta,” the Indonesian Navy tweeted.

The 3,000-tonne conventional diesel-electric submarine INS Sindhukesari has become the first Indian submarine to dock in Jakarta as part of its first operational turnaround.

Indonesia is one of the countries that are in a maritime dispute with China in the contentious South China Sea.

This event comes soon after India conducted operational training to handle the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for Philippines military personnel at Nagpur earlier this month.

India conducts coordinated naval patrols twice a year with Indonesia. The last one was held along the international maritime boundary line in December.

While Indian warships visit Indonesia and other ASEAN countries but this is the first time an Indian submarine will be deployed for a long period of time.
 

