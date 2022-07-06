In AIADMK leadership row, EPS gets edge over OPS

In AIADMK leadership row, Palaniswami gets edge over Panneerselvam as Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order

The high court division bench had held an extraordinary sitting past midnight and passed the order at 4 am on June 23

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 13:20 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Madras High Court order which restrained passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party.

A vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari issued notices on the plea of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami challenging the Madras High Court order.

"Notice be issued to respondents, returnable in two weeks… In view of the facts and circumstances of case and subject matter of litigation and high court orders, it is considered appropriate that operation and effect of order June 23, 2022 shall remain stayed," the bench said.

The high court division bench had held an extraordinary sitting past midnight and passed the order at 4 am on June 23.

The court had ruled that no unannounced resolutions could be taken up at the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils here, restraining the camp led by joint coordinator Palaniswami from initiating any such move over the possible single leadership issue.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Supreme Court
Edappadi Palaniswami
O Panneerselvam
Delhi
Tamil Nadu

