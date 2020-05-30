In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 67

The Centre announced that the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones across India will extended till June 30, while non-containment zones will get more relaxations. It also announced a three-phased COVID-19 "unlock" plan with reopening of religious places, hotels and shopping malls from June 8 while keeping containment zones in strict lockdown measures. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
Students cheer after attending their last 12th examination, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at a school in Kochi. PTI
Migrants rush to board buses to reach their native place outside Howrah Station, during the 4th phase of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. PTI
A police constable checks e-passes of commuters at DND flyway before entering Noida, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI
A vendor rests on a pile of melons during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in the outskirts of Jabalpur. PTI
Nurses arrange beds at a newly built slum clearance residential complex, converted into a temporary COVID care centre, during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. AFP
Migrants inside a Shramik Express to reach their native place Ranchi at Guwahati railway station which came from Dibrugarh, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahati. PTI
A medic takes a sample of a woman for 'Herd Immunity' study at ICMR, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI
A fisherman casts a net to catch fish in Krishna river on a hot summer day, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. PTI
People sing 'Bande Utkal Janani', Odisha's unofficial state song to motivate COVID-19 warriors in front of Jagannath Temple, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Puri. PTI