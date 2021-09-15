Income Tax dept searches 6 places linked to Sonu Sood

Income Tax officials search six places linked to actor Sonu Sood

A real estate deal is under the scanner of the department

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 15 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 17:31 ist
Sonu Sood file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Income Tax Department officials descended on the premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai and some other places on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe, official sources.

They said the action is being carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.

It was not immediately clear if the action was being undertaken at Sood's residence also.

A real estate deal is under the scanner of the department, they said.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that 48-year-old Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sonu Sood
Income Tax
India News
bollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 