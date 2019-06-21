Increasing height of dam: TN CM wants Kerala’s support

Terming Pinarayi Vijayan’s offer of 2 MLD water to the state as “too less”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday asked the Kerala Chief Minister to explore the possibility of sending 2 MLD water every day and extend cooperation to increase the level of Mullaperiyar Dam to 152 feet.

Palaniswami, while addressing a press conference after chairing a high-level meet to find out ways to address the water crisis in Chennai, said the government has allotted Rs 65 crore to transport 10 MLD water every day from Jollarpettai in Vellore district to Chennai for six weeks through train.

Also, the Chief Minister said Rs 200 crore has been allotted to stave off the water crisis in Chennai and other parts of the state. Acknowledging the water crisis, Palaniswami said the four lakes that supply water to Chennai – Red Hills, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram and Poondi – have completely dried up and the government has been taking every effort to ensure that all sections of society get water.

Separately, the Tamil Nadu government sought Rs 1,000 crores from the Centre to tackle drought in the state.

On Kerala’s offer of water to the state, Palaniswami said while he welcomes the offer, it was not enough to meet the needs of the city. “They have offered 2 MLD water but it is not enough. We are writing to the Kerala Chief Minister seeking to know whether the neighbouring state can provide 2 MLD water every day,” he said.

Pointing to the Supreme Court judgement on the Mullaperiyar dam which had said that water could be stored to the full level of 152 ft after carrying out strengthening works, he alleged that Kerala, however, scuttled refurbishment works.

"We need every drop of water. I request Kerala Government to extend cooperation to store full water in the Mullaperiyar dam,” he said. On the water crisis in Chennai, the Chief Minister said the government was supplying 525 MLD water every day in Chennai despite all lakes drying up.

“The government is taking every possible step to ensure that people get water. We have been sourcing water from quarries and wells in neighbouring districts, despite receiving 200 MLD water from desalination plants. Since last year’s monsoon did not provide adequate rains, we have been pushed to such a situation,” he said.

Asking people to use water scarcely, the Chief Minister also appealed to those living in apartments “not to book 8 to 10 tanker lorries” at one go thereby not allowing the nature’s elixir to reach everyone. He also punched holes in reports that schools, restaurants and firms have downed their shutters due to shortage of water, while refuting reports that he and his colleagues have been receiving two tanker lorries of water every day.