Independence Day Live: PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort as India celebrates 75 years of freedom
updated: Aug 15 2022, 07:59 ist
As India completes 75 years of Independence, join us to see how people across the globe celebrate 76th Independence Day. Track this blog for latest updates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi examined the inter-services and police Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort on Monday to deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic monument.
Tri-Services band performs during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Credit: PTI Photo
Red Fort under a hawk-eyed vigil.
The Mughal-era fort has a multi-layered security cover with more than 10,000 security personnel deployed at the venue.
Around 7,000 invitees will arrive at the Red Fort and a five-kilometre area around the Red Fort has been marked as a "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted.
Security cover has been beefed up across the national capital and forces are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received via central agencies.
From facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms, the area has been completely secured, a senior police official said.
Borders have also been sealed to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the national capital and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt the law and order situation, the police official said.
The multi-layered security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be must like last year due to the Covid pandemic.
Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the end of the programme at Red Fort will be punished.
Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation and other security agencies have also been installed, police said.
"Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area.
"Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects," Pathak had said.
During the prime minister's Independence Day address in 2017, a kite had landed just below the podium. The prime minister had, however, continued with his address unfazed.
The police had on July 22 issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders, hang gliders and hot air balloons, and this will remain in force till August 16, they said.
Around 1,000 high-specification cameras have been installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument, police said.
On Friday, the Delhi Police had recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection.
Police are also carrying out massive checks for Improvised Explosive Devices. The personnel have been briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans.
According to the advisory, traffic for general public around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am on Monday.
In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.
The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.
Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.
Name-calling essential investments for building human capital to close the inequality gap between the poor, the vulnerable, and the discriminated as "freebies" as the Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, did or describing it as "revadi culture" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in July is an unacceptable assault on the ideas of federalism and plural politics.
The future lies not in the romance of old sporting tales, but on the still-slender shoulders of young dreamers and doers willing to internalise the pride, not the prejudices, of those who preceded them.
75 years of independence: A pledge we made to ourselves
Defying dire warnings that it would be a land cleft asunder within a decade, the Republic of India, a profoundly feudal and impoverished country at the time of its independence and fraught with casteist, religious and linguistic divisions, has survived as a strong nation-state.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Where does India stand on freedom?
August is a holy month for Indians. It was on the night of 14th and 15th August 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru declared: “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to new when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed, finds utterance”.
Happy Independence Day: Read our special edition here
Dear readers, as India completes 75 years of independence, Deccan Herald wishes you a very happy Independence Day. With our special edition, we ruminate on India's 75-year-old journey, the strides we made as a country, the humps and the many more miles we are yet to travel. As we celebrate the nation's independence, it is also a reminder to ourselves to safeguard our individual freedoms and fight for the rights we clinched on 15th August 1947. We hope you enjoy reading this edition as much as we did ideating and creating it for you.
Good morning readers, DH wishes you a very Happy Independence Day. As India completes 75 years of Independence, join us to see how people across the globe celebrate 76th Independence Day. Track this blog for latest updates.
Celebrating democratisation or hollowing it out?
Name-calling essential investments for building human capital to close the inequality gap between the poor, the vulnerable, and the discriminated as "freebies" as the Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, did or describing it as "revadi culture" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in July is an unacceptable assault on the ideas of federalism and plural politics.
India@100: Of pride, not prejudice
The future lies not in the romance of old sporting tales, but on the still-slender shoulders of young dreamers and doers willing to internalise the pride, not the prejudices, of those who preceded them.
75 years of independence: A pledge we made to ourselves
Defying dire warnings that it would be a land cleft asunder within a decade, the Republic of India, a profoundly feudal and impoverished country at the time of its independence and fraught with casteist, religious and linguistic divisions, has survived as a strong nation-state.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Where does India stand on freedom?
August is a holy month for Indians. It was on the night of 14th and 15th August 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru declared: “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to new when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed, finds utterance”.
PM Modi extends greetings to citizens on India's 76th Independence Day
Happy Independence Day: Read our special edition here
Dear readers, as India completes 75 years of independence, Deccan Herald wishes you a very happy Independence Day. With our special edition, we ruminate on India's 75-year-old journey, the strides we made as a country, the humps and the many more miles we are yet to travel. As we celebrate the nation's independence, it is also a reminder to ourselves to safeguard our individual freedoms and fight for the rights we clinched on 15th August 1947. We hope you enjoy reading this edition as much as we did ideating and creating it for you.
