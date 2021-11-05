India 3rd most dangerous nation for journalists after Mexico and Afghanistan: Report

Ongoing wars and crises in countries like Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen have led to the loss of several lives. These countries have seen not just the loss of lives of those in the army or civilians but also journalists who have been covering the wars.

However, despite India not going through any war or crises, the country has been ranked as the third most dangerous nation for journalists.

With three journalists reported to be killed in 2021, a report by Statista suggested that India stands third among the dangerous countries for journalists.

The most dangerous countries for journalists in 2021 were Mexico, Afghanistan followed by India. The report added that Reporters Without Borders counted 39 journalists and media assistants killed in direct connection with the work they have been doing. In 2012, this number had been as high as 144 for the full year, according to the organisation.

Reporters Without Borders also counted almost 350 journalists that were imprisoned this year because of their profession.

Similarly in 2018, India was considered 3rd most dangerous nation for journalists after Iraq and Syria according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Back then the murders of journalists Rajdeo Ranjan in Bihar and Akhilesh Pratap Singh in Jharkhand within 24 hours of each other named India among the three most dangerous countries for media personnel, the report added.

Other countries where journalists were killed this year include Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, China, Colombia, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine, Netherlands, Philippines, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Syria, Turkey, Yemen.

November 2 marks the United Nation's International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

