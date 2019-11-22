India & Bangladesh share best relation: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Friday that she thinks that India and Bangladesh share the best bilateral ties. She also said that she wants the cordial ties between Bangladesh and India to stay intact.

“I have come here to attend the day-night test cricket match. We always fondly remember India’s contribution to the Bangladesh Liberation war under the leadership of Sheikh Mujubur Rehman. I am always happy to come here because 1 crore people from Bangladesh took refuge here and were extended full cooperation,” said Hasina.

Hasina was speaking to reporters in Kolkata after holding a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Bangladesh Prime Minister was in Kolkata to inaugurate India’s first day-night test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens ground in the city.

“We (India and Bangladesh) share excellent relation. I think we share the best (bilateral) ties. We always want that such cordial relationship between the two countries stays intact,” said Hasina.

Hasina also said that Bangladesh was not performing well in cricket. “We will definitely perform better in future,” she said.

Banerjee said that that she and Hasina had a long discussion on matters of the two countries including how to ensure that the cordial ties between India and Bangladesh stays intact. She said that it was totally a “courtesy meeting.”

“India and Bangladesh share a historic and traditionally cordial relation. We had a long discussion today about matters of the two countries. I have invited her to come here once again. We have discussed how to ensure that the cordial relation between India and Bangladesh stays intact,” said Banerjee.