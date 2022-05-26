India fastest growing economy among G-20 nations: PM

India fastest growing economy among G-20 nations: PM

Modi said last year the country attracted a record amount of Foreign Direct Investments

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  May 26 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 16:02 ist

 India is the fastest-growing economy among the G-20 nations, besides boasting of several other achievements included in the start-up environment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing graduating students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Modi said last year the country attracted a record amount of Foreign Direct Investments. "Today, India is the fastest developing economy in G-20. India is in the second position when it comes to internet users. India is in the second position in the global retail index. India has the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. There are several such achievements," Modi said.

Today the world is witnessing that India means business and this is the achievement of not only the government but also the youth and graduates from institutions like ISB, he further said.

He said that the "Reform, Perform, Transform" mantra redefined the governance of the country. India has sent the Covid-19 vaccine to over 100 countries, he said while speaking on the viral pandemic. 

