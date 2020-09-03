India flouted WTO rules by banning apps: China

Beijing on Thursday protested against India’s move to ban 118 more apps developed by the Chinese companies, stating that it violated the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

New Delhi, however, defended its decision, saying that all foreign companies would have to abide by the laws of the land to run the apps developed by them in India.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in New Delhi expressed its serious concern over the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government to ban the 118 apps.

It urged the Government of India to “rectify the discriminatory practices violating (the) WTO rules and provide an open, fair and impartial business environment for all market players from various countries, including China”.

Read | Govt bans PUBG Mobile, Baidu, Alipay, Tencent games and 114 more Chinese apps [full list]

Beijing has always urged Chinese companies doing business overseas to “abide by international rules and operate in compliance with laws and regulations”, says Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology on Wednesday banned the use of 118 Chinese apps in India as they were found to be engaged “in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the state and public order”.

Earlier on June 29 and July 28, New Delhi had banned 106 apps linked to China.

Also Read | Centre bans PUBG: Here's how India reacts on social media

Gao Feng, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce of the Chinese government, said in Beijing that New Delhi’s decision was discriminatory. He also accused the Indian of abusing the national security exception to the WTO rules to ban the use of the apps developed by the Chinese companies.

“China urges India to correct its wrong practices,” Gao said in a statement issued.

Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi that while India would continue to welcome investments by foreign companies, including in the area of internet technologies, they would have to adhere to the rules and regulatory framework established by the Government.

“The relevant practices by the Government of India not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers but also harm the interests of Indian consumers and the investment environment,” said Ji, adding: “Suppression, self-seclusion and restrictions cannot benefit one country’s development”.

Also Read | Strongly oppose India banning Chinese mobile apps, says Chinese Commerce Ministry

She said that the right way to integrate into global cooperation is to adhere to “open, fair and transparent” practices.

“China and India are the opportunities for development to each other rather than strategic threats. The essence of economic and trade cooperation between China and India is for mutual benefit and win-win results,” she said, expressing hope that India would work with China to develop the situation and return to the path of cooperation.