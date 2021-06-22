India has 22 Delta Plus Covid-19 variant cases

The Centre on Tuesday said that India has 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

"In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. He said the Delta Plus variant is present in nine countries - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

He added that the Delta variant, considered a 'variant of concern', has been found in 80 nations, including India.

More to follow...