India has 22 Delta Plus Covid-19 variant cases

India has 22 Delta Plus Covid-19 variant cases

The Delta Plus variant is present in nine countries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 17:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre on Tuesday said that India has 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. 

"In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. He said the Delta Plus variant is present in nine countries - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

He added that the Delta variant, considered a 'variant of concern', has been found in 80 nations, including India.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 