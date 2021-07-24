India is proud of her daughter: Rahul on Mirabai Chanu's silver medal in Tokyo Olympics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lauded weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the first medal for the country in Tokyo Olympics and said India is proud of her daughter.
"Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for our country's first medal on the very first day. India is proud of her daughter," he said on Twitter.
Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.
It was also the first time that India managed to win a medal on the opening day of competitions.
Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day.
India is proud of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/iv70x7s8Od
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2021
