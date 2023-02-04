India logs 128 fresh Covid cases

The death toll has increased to 5,30,745 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 128 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,792, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,745 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,83,250).

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.09 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.07 per cent, it stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,713,  while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it stated. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.56 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. 

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

