India, Pakistan engage in 'dossier war' over terrorism charges

After Imran Khan’s government in Islamabad handed over to the Secretary General of the United Nations a “dossier” accusing India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, New Delhi reminded on Wednesday reminded the international community that Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden had been found hiding in the neighbouring country itself.

“Remember Abbottabad!” T S Tirumurti, New Delhi’s envoy to the United Nations, posted on Twitter, dismissing the dossier Khan Government presented to António Guterres, Secretary General of the international organization, accusing India of supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

The “dossier of lies” presented by Pakistan enjoys zero credibility. Concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, host to worlds largest number of UN proscribed terrorists and entities. Remember Abbottabad!@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) November 24, 2020

Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan is the place where elusive Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden had been killed by the United States commandos on May 2, 2012.

The killing of much-wanted terrorist leader at a house near Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad had brought to the light that he had been hiding in the country since long and it had been possibly known to the top brass of the military and intelligence agencies of the country.

Read: India exposes Pakistan's plan to sabotage first election in J&K after abrogation of Article 370

“The ‘dossier of lies’ presented by Pakistan (blaming India) enjoys zero credibility,” tweeted Tirumurti. “Concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, host to worlds largest number of UN proscribed terrorists and entities.”

Guterres received a dossier from Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, who urged the Secretary General of the international organization to do his bit to persuade India to halt its terror and subversive campaign against Pakistan.

The dossier, according to Khan Government, had “proofs” of India’s role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. The same dossier was earlier made public by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the chief spokesperson of the powerful Pakistan Army, Major General Babar Iftikhar, during a press conference in Islamabad on November 15. They also played videos and audio clips during the news conference in support of their claims. They alleged that officials posted at India’s embassy and consulates in Afghanistan oversee its support to terrorists in Pakistan. New Delhi already denied the allegation by the Khan Government and dismissed the dossier as a propaganda material to malign the image of India.

Islamabad’s move against New Delhi at the UN came after the Modi Government started sharing copies of a similar dossier with the United States, Japan, France, Russia and a few others – detailing about Pakistan’s continued attempts to export terrorism to India, particularly to sabotage the District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla briefed the envoys of the US, Japan, France, Russia and a few other nations how the plan of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) based in Pakistan to carry out a major attack in India had been foiled recently. The four JeM terrorists, who had sneaked into India from the territory controlled by Pakistan, were killed in an encounter with the security forces near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on November 19. A large number of weapons, including 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols and 29 grenades, were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists. New Delhi suspects that the terrorists had come from Pakistan to India to carry out a major attack.