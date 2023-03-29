India records 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in five months

India recorded a total of 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
This is the highest number of cases recorded in five months, the ministry stated.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction
How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet
Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?
Climate action ever more urgent
Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals
Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral
Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens
Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?