India records 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in five months

India records 2,151 Covid cases, highest in five months

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 29 2023, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 10:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

India recorded a total of 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

This is the highest number of cases recorded in five months, the ministry stated.

More to follow...

 

 

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic

