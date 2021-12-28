India records 6,358 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally at 653

India logged 6,358 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile the country has recorded 653 Omicron infections so far.

The ministry said 6,450 persons who contracted the infection recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload currently stands at 75,456, The recovery rate is currently at 98.4 per cent.

With the surge in Omicron cases, the Centre issued a fresh advisory to all states and union territories, asking them not to let their guard down.

It also specifically asked governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to ramp up vaccination and exponentially increase testing in order to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and avert a surge in infections during the forthcoming assembly polls in the five states.

