India reports 10,853 new Covid-19 cases, 526 deaths

India on Sunday recorded 10,853 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 34,355,536, while 526 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,791, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases came down to 1,44,845 from 1,46,950 on Saturday.

