India reports 10,853 new Covid-19 cases, 526 deaths

India reports 10,853 new Covid-19 cases, 526 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 09:15 ist
A cyclist rides past a mural depicting a health worker conducting Covid-19 coronavirus testing in New Delhi on November 6, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Sunday recorded 10,853 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 34,355,536, while 526 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,791, according to Union health ministry data.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The number of active cases came down to 1,44,845 from 1,46,950 on Saturday.

More to follow...

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: World doesn't have enough for everyone's greed

DH Toon: World doesn't have enough for everyone's greed

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 