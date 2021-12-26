India sees 6,987 new Covid cases; Omicron tally at 422

India reports 6,987 new Covid cases; Omicron tally at 422

The death toll climbed to 4,79,682 with 162 more fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2021, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 09:43 ist
People visit Juhu beach during the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Covid tally on Sunday rose to 3,47,86,802 with 6,987 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while active cases have declined to 76,766, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,79,682 with 162 more fatalities, the data showed.

A total of 422 Omicron cases have been reported in 17 States/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered reached 130.

More to follow...   

