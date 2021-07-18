India sees over 41K Covid-19 cases, 518 deaths

Active cases in the country remained above 4 lakh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 18 2021, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 10:43 ist
Students queue to enter an examination hall to sit for the state Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) test amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo

India recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It said that active Covid-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said that 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 44,39,58,663.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,02,69,796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19 last year.India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry

